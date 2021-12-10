Jack E. Corrigan Sells 25,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 1,132,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,784. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.