Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

