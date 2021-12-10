ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

ITV stock opened at GBX 111.05 ($1.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78).

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

