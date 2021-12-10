iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after acquiring an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 262,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $67.29.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.