iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.