iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

IYC stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

