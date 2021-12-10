iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 277,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSG opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

