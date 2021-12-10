iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

