iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

