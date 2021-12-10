iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPP opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

