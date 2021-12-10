iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $93.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.