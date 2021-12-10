iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 465,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,449,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.