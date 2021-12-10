iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.64% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECNS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

