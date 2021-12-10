iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 7.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

