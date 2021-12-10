iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $86.85 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

