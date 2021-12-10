iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.86

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $77.80, with a volume of 27937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

