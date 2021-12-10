iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,393,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.