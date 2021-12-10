iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is JJJ Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 6.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after buying an additional 116,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $76.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.