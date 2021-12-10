iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

DGRO opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

