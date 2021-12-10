IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading 1.6% Higher

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.87 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.30). 545,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.05 ($0.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of IronRidge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of £134.83 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.24.

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

