iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.740 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

IRBT stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $67.19. 771,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,423. iRobot has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

