IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.12% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 357,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 72,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 88,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.19 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

