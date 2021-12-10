Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of CSR opened at $108.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.