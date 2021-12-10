Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

KPLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Katapult news, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 60,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

