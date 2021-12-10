Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,708 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 821% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,358,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 353,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 335.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

