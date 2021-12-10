Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after buying an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after buying an additional 436,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.03 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

