Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (RMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (LON: RMG):

12/9/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 763 ($10.12) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/13/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 484.70 ($6.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,154. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 455.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 924.04.

Get Royal Mail plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.