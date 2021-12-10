Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 12,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$66.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.