Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Position Boosted by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.50. 1,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,542. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

