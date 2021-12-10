Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $$14.78 on Friday. 19,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

