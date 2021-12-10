Invesco Ltd. Sells 48,297 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

