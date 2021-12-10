Invesco Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $512.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

