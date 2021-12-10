Invesco Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

OSBC opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $356.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.