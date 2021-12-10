International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,634. International Paper has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

