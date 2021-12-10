International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 15.8% Higher

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) shares rose 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 96,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 626,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$26.90 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.78.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

