Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce sales of $18.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.29 billion and the highest is $18.35 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 23,767,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,818,133. Intel has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

