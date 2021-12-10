Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

INTA traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $25.06. 4,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,682. Intapp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

