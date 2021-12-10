Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $781.88

Instem plc (LON:INS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.88 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 780.80 ($10.35). Instem shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.81), with a volume of 13,683 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 832.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 782.90. The company has a market cap of £180.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 825 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($27,350.48).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

