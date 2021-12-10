Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TOL traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $74.61. 1,917,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $74.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

