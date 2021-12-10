Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $334,000.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SSTI opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $392.43 million, a P/E ratio of -305.55 and a beta of 1.33.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

