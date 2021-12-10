Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $571,584.60 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE SEAS opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.30. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
