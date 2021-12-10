Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $571,584.60 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SEAS opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.30. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

