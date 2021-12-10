Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $26,510.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RPD stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.19 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.37.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.
