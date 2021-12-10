Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $26,510.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.19 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.