Insider Selling: Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Justin W. Yorke sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $19,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $4.68 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.07.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

PCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

