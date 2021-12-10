Insider Selling: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total value of 531,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 33,600.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00.

Meta Materials stock opened at 3.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.40. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.85 and a 12-month high of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $23,648,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $23,714,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

