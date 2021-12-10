Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MKTX opened at $379.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.45. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

