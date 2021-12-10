Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells 764 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.26, for a total value of $250,790.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:LII opened at $327.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.34.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.