Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KLR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 8.8% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 265,123 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% during the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $10,951,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $7,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.