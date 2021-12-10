Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of KLR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.