Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $17,680.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $18,810.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

