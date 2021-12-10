Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 245,377 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $22,913,304.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Craigie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04.

Shares of CHD opened at $95.54 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $96.26. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

