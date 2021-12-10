Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CMG stock opened at $1,722.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,771.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,719.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

